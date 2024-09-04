            
      OOH media owners slam BMC | Partha Sinha ASCI Chairperson | Patanjali's ad expenses soar

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 4, 2024 5:01 PM
      BMC's newly drafted and revised OOH advertising policy seems to have attracted mixed feedback from the advertising industry and has sparked discussions over the ambiguities of the guidelines.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      BMC disregarded 2022 OOH Advertising Policy Guidelines with new draft, claim media owners

      OOH media owners has claimed that the BMC has disregarded the 2022 Advertising Policy Guidelines which is valid till 2031 and simply refers to the 2008 Advertising Policy Guidelines, which expired in 2018.

      Partha Sinha to be newly elected ASCI Chairman

      Partha Sinha is likely to replace current ASCI chairman Saugata Gupta, who is the MD and CEO of Marico Limited.

      Patanjali's ad, sales promotion expenses soared by 145% to Rs 424.7 crore in FY2024

      Patanjali's exports also declined by 39% to Rs 323 crore in FY2024 from Rs 530.7 crore in FY23 due to 'intense competition in the international market'.

      IPL valuation down to Rs 82,700 crore amid media rights uncertainty

      IPL ecosystem valuation has decreased by 10.6% y-o-y due to the shift in market dynamics - including Zee-Sony failed merger, consolidation between Viacom18 and Star India, among others.

      TRAI crackdown on spammers: telcos blacklist 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh numbers

      The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken significant action to address the pesky callers and spammers, over the last few months.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Sep 4, 2024 5:01 PM

