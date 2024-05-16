Over thousand illegal hoardings in Pune await action to be taken down

Post the collapse of the reportedly illegal hoarding in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on May 13, over a thousand illegal hoardings are awaiting action in Pune, under the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Since the administration has no knowledge on their structural stability, they pose a risk on the lives of the citizens. Most of the hoardings are located along major national highways including Pune-Mumbai, Pune-Nashik, Pune-Satara and Pune-Solapur.

In March, PMRDA had written a letter to the election department on the pending issue, but are yet to get approval for removal of these hoardings.

The PMRDA, established in 2015, had no policies regarding illegal hoardings in place until July 15, 2023, stated a media report.

It was post the collapse of the Kiwari hoarding on April 23 in Pimpri Chinchwad, where five lost their lives, that the Bombay High Court issued orders basis which the state government formulated a new policy.

In October 2023, departments came in place to tackle illegal hoardings or regularise them. However, none of the hoardings in the jurisdiction of PMRDA are still registered with the authorities. Under the new policy, owners of 173 hoardings have applied for permission, and owners of 457 hoardings have been issued notices. Further, an assurance deed too has been taken in writing stating that the owners of the hoardings will be held solely responsible for any untoward incident.