Parliamentary Committee meets OTT players | Ashwini Vaishnaw at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Amazon tops digital ad spending

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Parliamentary Committee meets OTT players; discuss AI and 'vulgarity' in content
The committee also discussed the use of artificial intelligence and other challenges faced by OTT players. Streamers argue that new regulations in this rapidly growing sector could hinder progress and discourage investment.
Read More I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to deliver the keynote address at Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to share insights on building a credible and efficient digital news ecosystem amid an AI-led transformation, at Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025, on February 27, in New Delhi.
Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia; stays arrest but bars him from doing shows
The court has also ordered that no further FIR should be registered against Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) for his remarks in the controversial episode of 'India's Got Latent'.
Amazon Online India tops digital ad spending in 2024; Google drops to ninth position: TAM
During 2024, Personal Healthcare and Telecom Products were the new entrants compared to 2023 in Top Sectors and secured 8th & 9th positions respectively.
ASCI signs MoU with the online gaming federations to protect consumers against offshore betting ads
The MoU between ASCI and the online gaming industry federations establishes a framework to address these challenges through a special monitoring cell that will focus on screening and reporting offshore betting and gambling advertisements to the concerned ministries.