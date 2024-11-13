Prasar Bharati OTT to go partially subscription-based | RAI writes to govt | RK Swamy's net profit declines

ADVERTISEMENT
EXCLUSIVE: Small part of Prasar Bharati OTT will be subscription-based; rest all free, says MIB's Sanjay Jaju
Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, confirmed to Storyboard18 that Prasar Bharati's OTT will be launched on November 20, with over 60 FreeDish channels and archival content.
Price based GST will boost counterfeit products, RAI writes to govt
The association's letter to the Finance Minister, obtained by Storyboard18, raises concerns about the GoM’s recommendations.
RK Swamy's net profit declines by 62% to Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25
The revenue from operations of the company reduced to Rs 65.61 crore lakh in Q2 FY 25 from Rs 79.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
From MrBeast to Khaby Lame: how international influencers are taking to India
India's booming digital landscape — coupled with rising affluence and cultural diversity — is attracting international influencers in a big way.
Govt issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads in coaching sector
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took suo moto action against 45 coaching centers and has already imposed a penalty of more than Rs 54 lakh on 18 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements.
