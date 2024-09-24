            
      Surrogate ads draft rules | Festive season to boost AdEx | Brands splurge on influencers

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 24, 2024 5:00 PM
      The public draft for the new rules of surrogate advertising concerning the alcohol-beverage industry by the Department of Consumer Affairs has been finalized (Image: Unsplash)

      Draft on surrogate ads guidelines by September-end; no blanket ban on brand extensions

      The Ministry of Consumer Affairs held a closed-door meeting on draft guidelines on surrogate advertising concerning alco-bev industry with ASCI and a few ad agencies.

      India’s festive season set to boost AdEx by 6.8% in 2024: Harsha Razdan, dentsu

      Digital and OOH are the frontrunners in driving ad spend growth this season. Television and Print will see an uplift due to reality shows and festive offers.

      IPO-bound Ecom Express processes 82% of tier-2 shipments but faces growth challenges: InCred Equities

      InCred Equities estimated that Ecom Express handled 430 million of shipments in FY2024 accounting for 58% of Delhivery's shipments, while its sales were 51% of Delhivery's express sales.

      India pushes to bring online gaming companies under stricter framework at FATF

      At the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris, India is pushing for the inclusion of online gaming companies under the ambit of anti-money laundering or countering the financing of terrorism framework.

      50% brands increased influencer marketing spends upto 10x in 2024

      Influencer marketing will soon become an industry worth Rs 10,750 crore by 2027, according to the latest report by Influencer. in. The report also notes despite the increase in spending, creators witness budget constraints and restricted creative freedom.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Sep 24, 2024 5:00 PM

