TV News commands advertiser interest | Anupam Mittal on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy | PVR-Inox to pay Rs 1.2 lakh for showing ads

TV News commands advertiser interest despite digital surge; print yet to reclaim pre-Covid ground
As digital platforms grow, Television News too continues to capture both viewers and advertisers, while print media is yet to regain its pre-Covid audience and advertiser interest.
‘Summon YouTube to court, not just Ranveer, Apoorva': Anupam Mittal on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Taking to LinkedIn, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of People Group, said that the real culprits are ‘big-techs’ who take cover under digital intermediary laws that allow them to flout all responsibility and accountability.
PVR-Inox ordered to pay Rs 1.2 lakh for showing long ads before movie screening
A Bengaluru man sued PVR-Inox for wasting his 25 minutes by streaming long ads before the screening of Vicky Kaushal's starrer film Sam Bahadur in 2023.
DoT asks social media platforms to remove content violating Telecom Act
As some influencers misinform users on changing their caller ID, the Department of Telecommunications has asked platforms including Meta, X, Instagram, and Google to remove content that doesn't comply with the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
Need to rethink customer interactions to improve experience: Mauro Carobene of Tata Communications
Mauro Carobene, VP and Global Head – Customer Interactions Suite, Tata Communications, suggests that to stay competitive, organisations must effectively utilise data and adopt AI-driven technologies to improve customer interactions.