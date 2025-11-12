WinZO slams Paytm | Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda summoned in betting probe | Mamaearth turns profitable as ad spend falls

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

‘Weaponising insolvency frameworks’: WinZO slams Paytm’s ₹3.6 cr plea as pressure tactic

Online gaming platform WinZO has hit back at Paytm’s parent One97 Communications after the fintech firm moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to initiate insolvency proceedings over an alleged non-payment of ₹3.6 crore for advertising services.

Calling the move a “pressure tactic,” WinZO said it was “unfortunate” that Paytm had escalated what it described as a “routine commercial settlement” into an insolvency case.

Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda summoned by Telangana CID in online betting investigation

Actors Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda have been summoned by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into online betting applications. Both actors have been directed to appear before the CID at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, as part of the latest round of inquiries.

Officials confirmed that the summons relate to a separate case currently under investigation by the CID. A senior officer stated that the questioning is part of a wider probe into the operations of online betting networks that have drawn scrutiny from multiple enforcement agencies.

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer turns profitable even as ad spend eases to Rs 180 crore in Q2 FY26

Honasa Consumer Ltd — the parent company of Mamaearth, Dr. Sheth’s, and The Derma Co--turned profitable in the second quarter of FY26, posting a net profit of Rs 39 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 18.5 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 538 crore in Q2 FY26, with EBITDA holding steady at Rs 48 crore.

Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 136 crore from Sixth Sense, Rahul Dravid, others; CEO eyes IPO soon

Men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 136 crore in its latest funding round as it prepares for a potential IPO.

The round was led by Sixth Sense Ventures, with participation from Founder & CEO Shantanu Deshpande, the Patni Family Office, Rahul Dravid, GII, and other high-net-worth investors.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its omnichannel presence, expand retail distribution, and invest in brand-building and capability development to consolidate its position in India’s fast-growing beauty and grooming segment.

Asian Paints Q2 profit rises 12% to Rs 1,018 crore; Festive demand drives decorative growth

Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26. The company posted a profit of Rs 1,018.23 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 693.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from sales increased to Rs 8,513.70 crore, compared to Rs 8,003.02 crore in Q2 FY25. Overall revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,531.27 crore during the quarter.