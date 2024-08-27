Zee-Sony disputes resolved | RMG players meet MIB | Apple appoints Kevan Parekh as CFO

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
ZEE and Sony resolve all disputes over failed merger
Zee Entertainment, Culver Max Entertainment, and Bangla Entertainment have reached an amicable settlement, resolving all disputes pertaining to merger cooperation agreement and scheme of arrangement.
RMG players meet MIB, request quality seals for legitimate games
It’s important to note that for more than nine months now, policies surrounding the RMG industry have been on the back burner. With no developments on the regulatory front, RMG companies continue to struggle under the burden of additional taxes.
OOH agencies object to bank guarantee clause, suggest 5 years’ time for renewal
The OOH ad agencies have suggested BMC to not increase license fees for few more years keeping in mind the new policy advocating a lot of fresh investment in the structure.
BMC extends deadline by 14 days; to streamline outdoor ads policy draft
The BMC extended the date of submitting suggestions by two weeks. The civic body has received multiple suggestions and objections, the Indian Railways which falls under the Union Government’s ambit objected to the OOH policy.
Apple names Indian-origin Kevan Parekh as new CFO
Indian origin executive to succeed Luca Maestri as Apple's Chief Financial Officer. Parekh, currently serves as Apple's VP of Financial Planning and Analysis.
