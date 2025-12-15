10,000+ subscribers, adult content and ₹30 cr revenue: Inside Noida’s global OTT piracy bust

The operation revolved around the use of PrimeLinc, a brand of Android-based set-top boxes designed to convert standard televisions into smart TVs.

The Noida Cyber Crime Unit investigations has revealed that the busted international piracy racket not only streamed content of premium OTT platforms but also live linear television channels, and paid pornographic content to more than 10,000 subscribers, primarily targeting non-resident Indians (NRIs) across the US, Canada, Australia, and Gulf countries.

Uttar Pradesh police had arrested six people during a raid in Sector 2, Noida, while the alleged Indian mastermind of the operation remains absconding abroad. The arrested accused have been identified as Tanishka, Anil Baghel, Manish Kumar Tripathi, Gaurav, Radha Ballabh, and Yogesh Baghel, all aged between 20 and 28.

According to investigators, the accused posed as authorised representatives of leading streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, HBO, Hulu, JioCinema, Voot Select, and MX Player. Customers were lured through social media groups and online platforms operated under the name Webbiz Services LLC and Webomatic Services which claimed to offer legitimate subscription bundles at discounted rates.

The Modus Operandi

The operation was led by Noida Police’s cyber crime unit under cyber commando Sachin Dhama and his team.

The operation revolved around the use of PrimeLinc, a brand of Android-based set-top boxes designed to convert standard televisions into smart TVs. While PrimeLinc devices are legitimate hardware products headquartered in Canada, police allege that the accused tampered with the MAC addresses of the boxes to bypass platform-level restrictions and illegally stream pirated content.

“The accused manipulated the MAC addresses of the devices and provided pirated access to linear TV channels, OTT platforms, and premium international content,” a senior police officer said. “This included live sports, international news channels, and regional content in French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Pakistani languages, which are in high demand among overseas audiences.”

Investigations are ongoing to identify additional subscribers, upstream content sources, and financial intermediaries involved in what police describe as one of the most extensive NRI-focused OTT piracy rackets uncovered in recent years.

Senior officer privy to investigations said the racket went a step further by bundling paid pornographic content sourced from international websites into the subscription packages. This aspect of the service, police believe, played a significant role in attracting and retaining overseas customers, particularly NRIs seeking unrestricted access to content unavailable or expensive in their resident countries.

The illegal service catered to over 10,000 active subscribers, generating substantial revenue over the past two to three years. Payments were collected primarily in US dollars through PayPal and other online payment gateways before being remitted to Indian entities through layered transactions.

According to police estimates, the Indian arm of the operation earned over ₹10 crore annually, while the foreign entity earned over ₹30 crore per year. Employees working at the Noida location were paid monthly salaries ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

Notably, police said that around 25 call centre operators were employed to handle customer support and renewals. “Most of these employees were unaware that they were part of a piracy operation,” an official said. “They were told they were selling legitimate subscription plans and providing technical assistance for authorised services.”

The investigation revealed that the gang allegedly purchased personal data from illegal sources to identify and target potential victims. Using phone numbers obtained from online search platforms, the accused added NRIs to social media groups, sent messages, and made cold calls.

During the raid, police seized 20 mobile phones, five CPUs, five monitors, a laptop, and other electronic equipment. Digital records recovered from these devices reveal extensive international transactions, call logs with overseas clients, and backend evidence of illegal streaming and content redistribution.

Sources familiar with the investigation said bank accounts linked to the accused companies are likely to be frozen as authorities trace money flows across borders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad said the group also used advanced cybercrime techniques, including ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks, to intercept communications and steal sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details, without victims realising that their devices had been compromised.

“They made it appear as if the consumer was receiving a legitimate subscription, but after some time the access would be cancelled, and money would be demanded again under various pretexts,” Prasad said.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to cheating, forgery, and common intention. The accused have also been booked under Sections 66 and 66D of the Information Technology Act for cyber fraud, and Section 42(3) of the Indian Telecommunication Act, 2023, for unauthorised provision of telecom services.

Industry experts say the case highlights the growing misuse of smart TV technology and cross-border payment systems to enable digital piracy at scale. “The combination of modified hardware, overseas shell entities, and digital payment platforms makes enforcement extremely challenging,” said a senior media and entertainment industry executive. “Piracy today is no longer about small illegal websites—it has evolved into organised, subscription-based businesses that mirror legitimate OTT models.”

Another expert added that bundling pornographic content alongside mainstream OTT services significantly increases legal and regulatory complexity, especially when such content is streamed across jurisdictions with varying content laws.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 8:22 AM