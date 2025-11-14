Dish TV’s Q2 loss widens to Rs 132 crore as revenue falls 26%

ADVERTISEMENT
Dish TV India Ltd reported a widening consolidated net loss of Rs 132 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 91.8 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 37.3 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations fell 26.3% year-on-year to Rs 291 crore, down from Rs 395 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income declined to Rs 299 crore from Rs 400 crore.
Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 431.92 crore. This included operating costs of Rs 136 crore, employee benefit expenses of Rs 40.3 crore, finance costs of Rs 69 crore, and depreciation and amortisation charges of Rs 103 crore.
During Q2, Dish TV was once again penalised by stock exchanges BSE and NSE for non-compliance with board composition and quorum norms.
The DTH operator, which has been embroiled in a long-running boardroom dispute among its promoters, has faced similar penalties in 2023 and 2024.
Both exchanges have imposed fines of Rs 5.69 lakh each, which Dish TV must pay within 15 days of receiving the notices.