News18 India records 96 percent spike in viewership during India-Pakistan conflict

According to data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), News18 India has emerged as the number one Hindi news channel with an exceptional spike in its viewership during the India-Pakistan conflict.
News18 India captured 39,341 AMA000’s, recording a massive 96.5% jump in its viewership during the week. (Source: BARC, Market: HSM, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. AMA 000’s) The channel’s Cumulative Reach’00 touched 45,438, marking another huge leap of 49.9%. (Source: BARC, Market: HSM, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. Cume Rch’00)
In an environment of misleading and factually incorrect stories about India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, News18 India ensured that its coverage remains totally accurate and fully credible, without being served to viewers in a sensational manner. The News18 network broke some of the most important stories during the operation including the DGMO calls that led to stopping of attacks.
In terms of collective viewership, Network18’s general news brands reaffirm its position as India’s leading news network. With 81,155 AMA 000’s, Network18 recorded a sharp increase of 82.8%. (Source: BARC, Market: India, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. AMA 000’s, Channel: Network18 Channels excluding business) With its Cumulative Reach’00 of 1,02,485, the network saw a steep 38.6% rise in its viewership during the week. (Source: BARC, Market: India, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 18’25 – 7th May to 9th May, Metric: Avg. Cume Rch’00, Channel: Network18 Channels excluding business)
Network18’s comprehensive leadership is attributed to its power-packed programming, delivered by India’s top news anchors. Its robust nationwide network of reporters ensures comprehensive coverage, reinforcing its position as India’s most trusted voice.
Network18’s general news portfolio includes India’s most credible news channels, such as News18 India and CNN-News18. Its regional brands include news channels such as News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand, News18 Bihar / Jharkhand, News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Punjab, News18 J&K / Ladakh / Himachal, News18 Assam/NE, News18 Gujarati, News18 Bangla, News18 Odia, News18 Kerala, News18 Kannada, News18 Tamil Nadu and News18 Lokmat.
The News18 Network has been number one in the country for more than two years now.