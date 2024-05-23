Reliance and Disney seek antirust nod, saying their combined power will not hit advertisers

Reuters reported that Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have sought antitrust clearance for the $8.5 billion India media merger by arguing their combined power, especially on cricket broadcasting, will not hit advertisers, adding that they will not be disadvantaged by the deal.

Between the two, they own digital and TV rights to marquee cricket properties including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matches.

The report quotes two people with direct knowledge of the matter, stating that Reliance and Disney have also told the Competition Commission of India (CCI) the cricket rights were obtained separately under a bidding process which was competitive and once the rights expire in 2027 and 2028, competitors can bid.

The merger of Star India with Reliance Industries is expected to be closed by the first half of 2025, The Walt Disney Company said in a regulatory filing recently.

The company said, “The Star India transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2025, subject to customary closing traditions, including regulatory approvals and government consents. If closing has not occurred by February 28, 2026, Star India or RIL may terminate the transaction.”

On February 28, 2024, RIL’s Viacom18 and The Walt Disney Company signed a binding agreement to merge their media operations in India and form a joint venture that will see the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India being combined.

The joint venture, with a license to more than 30,000 Disney content assets, will be granted the exclusive right to distribute Disney films and production in India.