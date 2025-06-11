Tata Play-Sony dispute: Cable operators urge broadcasters to refresh content

Between the dispute between Tata Play and broadcaster Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India), cable operators have now come out in support of the DTH operator, criticizing the broadcasters for “stale” programming and demanding an overhaul in content quality.

Tata Play had earlier resisted a fee hike proposed by SPNI, citing declining viewership and unappealing content across key channels like Sony SAB, Sony Max, and Sony Sports. Now, local cable operators are echoing concerns over unappealing content on linear channels.

All India Digital Cable Federation, in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), recently released a report titled State of Cable TV Distribution in India, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction among operators. One of the report’s key findings states, “The quality of content on linear TV is not on par with the quality of content on OTT platforms.” This content gap, it adds, is pushing users away from pay TV and toward alternatives like OTT platforms, DD Free Dish, and Connected TVs.

A senior cable operator told Storyboard18, “We will be meeting broadcasters to inform them that the content on their platform is stale and there is an urgent need for fresh content. This is affecting our business as consumers are moving to OTT platforms.”

Another operator went a step further, warning of potential blackout measures if broadcasters fails to respond. “If broadcasters continue to ignore our requests, we may be forced to take their channels off air. That would be our last resort,” the operator said, expressing frustration over what they perceive as an unwillingness to adapt.

SN Sharma, President of AIDCF, had also weighed in on the broader regulatory context to build relation between broadcasters and distributers. “The legal and regulatory framework remains unchanged. We are appealing to both the regulator and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to address anomalies that affect broadcaster-distributor dynamics,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has stayed a disconnection notice issued by SPNI to Tata Play. On May 27, the tribunal ordered Tata Play to pay ₹40 crore as a part-payment against dues claimed at ₹128 crore. The sum is to be adjusted once final liabilities are determined. The next hearing is slated for June 16.

In a fresh legal twist, Culver Max has moved the Bombay High Court, challenging a TDSAT order that restrains it from making public statements about Tata Play's removal of its channels from DTH packs. Interestingly, Culver Max has not contested TDSAT's stay on the disconnection notice itself.

On the other hand, Airtel Digital TV has removed all Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) channels from its DTH packs. This development comes on the heels of Tata Play dropping Sony channels in May over similar issues related to tariffs and content value.

Several Airtel DTH subscribers reported the abrupt disappearance of Zee channels from their packages, sparking confusion and speculation. Sources suggest the move is a result of a standoff between Airtel and ZEEL, with the broadcaster reportedly demanding a 10–15% hike in annual subscription fees—an increase Airtel is unwilling to accept amid broader industry headwinds.