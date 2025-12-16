Fog grounds IndiGo flights across north India, Anupam Kher’s Khajuraho journey hit

Despite the disruption, Kher is expected to reach Khajuraho for the Khajuraho International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from December 16 to December 22, 2025.

Actor Anupam Kher was among several passengers affected by widespread flight disruptions across north India as dense fog continued to impact air travel, leading to multiple cancellations and delays by IndiGo, including at Delhi airport.

Kher’s travel plans were disrupted after his connecting IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled, forcing a temporary halt to his journey to attend the Khajuraho International Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor expressed his frustration over the cancellation while maintaining a light-hearted tone, stating that his connecting flight to Khajuraho had been cancelled after he arrived in Varanasi on an IndiGo service and describing the situation as frustrating.

He further informed followers that he was considering travelling by train instead and decided to make the most of the unplanned stopover by spending time in Varanasi, adding that he planned to enjoy local food and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The cancellation comes amid severe weather-related disruptions affecting airport operations across northern India. In a statement, IndiGo said low visibility caused by dense fog had severely impacted operations at Delhi airport and several other airports in the region, noting that the situation was beyond the airline’s control.

The airline stated that its teams were closely monitoring conditions and coordinating with airport authorities in line with established safety protocols. It further said that while operations were being adjusted based on prevailing weather conditions, some flights could face delays while others might be proactively cancelled to prioritise passenger safety and minimise extended waiting times at airports.

As per an ANI report, IndiGo also informed that it had issued advisories to passengers and was proactively communicating flight status updates, requesting customers to stay updated through its website or mobile application due to possible consequential delays. The airline added that its teams remained available to assist passengers throughout their journey.

Despite the disruption, Kher is expected to reach Khajuraho for the Khajuraho International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from December 16 to December 22, 2025. His film Tanvi The Great is set to be screened at the festival, which will also feature noted film personalities including Saurabh Shukla, Sushmita Mukherjee, Subhash Sehgal and Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Directed by Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great stars Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role of Tanvi Raina and explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. The film follows the story of a young girl inspired by her late father’s service in the armed forces as she dreams of following in his footsteps.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 5:11 PM