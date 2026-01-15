Gurgaon tech intern’s dilemma over first ₹1 lakh stipend sparks debate on money and meaning

A software engineering intern working out of Gurgaon has triggered a broader online conversation about money, fulfilment and early career choices after seeking advice on how to use his first significant stipend of nearly ₹1 lakh.

The young professional shared his dilemma in a post on Reddit’s r/gurgaon forum, explaining that while friends and mentors encouraged him to spend freely because it was his first income, the experience left him uncertain rather than satisfied.

According to the post, the intern had already used much of the money to treat his parents, take his partner out, buy gifts for close ones and contribute to charitable causes. Despite these gestures, he said he continued to feel emotionally unfulfilled and unsure about what the remaining amount should be used for.

Also read: Indian teacher in Japan highlights paid overtime and strict work limits in schools

Describing himself as an intern still finding his footing in the tech industry, he noted that his original plan had been to set the money aside for emergencies. However, outside advice pushed him toward spending it instead. With roughly ₹90,000 to ₹1.02 lakh left, he said he wanted to do something meaningful that would help him understand himself better or bring lasting happiness.

The post drew a wide range of responses from Reddit users. Some advised practical financial planning, suggesting that the money be divided across savings, emergency funds, travel and small indulgences. Others recommended investing or starting a systematic investment plan rather than spending impulsively.

Several users proposed experiential spending instead, including travel, learning new skills, or taking up creative hobbies such as music, dance, woodworking or craftsmanship. A few commenters also encouraged continued charitable giving, while warning against pressure to spend simply because it was a first salary.

Not all reactions were supportive of the advice the intern had received offline. Some users openly criticised the mentors who suggested he “blow away” the money, arguing that early financial discipline mattered more than symbolic spending.

Also read: Bihar-born ‘Chaiguy’ sells out Indian breakfast in Hollywood, stuns social media with prices and pride

The discussion reflects a growing trend among young professionals navigating their first earnings, balancing emotional satisfaction, social expectations and long-term financial security in an increasingly uncertain job market.

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content shared on social media. The claims have not been independently verified.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 4:36 PM