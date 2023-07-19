Pullela Gopichand on badminton sponsorships, female athletes and more

The sport of badminton has experienced a significant increase in the number of players and investments, according to Pullela Gopichand, the renowned badminton player and chief national coach of the Indian National Badminton Team.

"In the past, around 100 people used to play the sport, and 30 to 40 of them used to secure jobs in PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) and be content with that. Maybe around 50 people would face failure. Today, there are 10,000 people actively playing the sport, participating in national-level tournaments professionally, and dedicating eight to 10 years to it. Yet, there are only around 50 job opportunities," he notes.