Pullela Gopichand on badminton sponsorships, female athletes and more

Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian National Badminton Team talks to Storyboard18 about the need for more sponsorships to support badminton players, rise of women player in the sport and the role digital media plays in creating awareness about sports in India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 19, 2023 6:35 PM
Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian National Badminton Team

The sport of badminton has experienced a significant increase in the number of players and investments, according to Pullela Gopichand, the renowned badminton player and chief national coach of the Indian National Badminton Team.

However, Gopichand emphasizes that more efforts are needed to support emerging athletes through job opportunities and sponsorships.

"In the past, around 100 people used to play the sport, and 30 to 40 of them used to secure jobs in PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) and be content with that. Maybe around 50 people would face failure. Today, there are 10,000 people actively playing the sport, participating in national-level tournaments professionally, and dedicating eight to 10 years to it. Yet, there are only around 50 job opportunities," he notes.

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Gopichand discussed the need to provide sponsorships and job security for players.

First Published on Jul 19, 2023 6:32 PM

