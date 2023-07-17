Vishal Dhupar NVIDIA's MD - Asia South on AI disrupting advertising, WPP deal and more

Advertisers can leverage generative AI (artificial intelligence) for hyper-recommendation to reach the right customers at the right time, according to Vishal Dhupar, MD, Asia-South, NVIDIA.

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Dhupar discussed the impact and effectiveness of AI on various industries, including advertising and marketing.

According to him, advertising is about targeting consumers, and hyper-localization for the consumer is even better.

"What AI has taught us is that you can make a lot of recommendations. But if you can make hyper-recommendations, especially using generative AI tools, you can work on precisely how to position, whom to discover, and where to do it," he explains.