DD Free Dish auction nets close to Rs 1157 Crore from sale of 64 MPEG-2 slots

Prasar Bharat successfully concluded its e-auction for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots on Monday. They sold 64 slots for a total of approximately Rs 1157 crore, marking an 8 percent increase in revenue compared to last year's auction of Rs 1071 crore.

This marks the second consecutive year of revenue growth for Prasar Bharati from the sale of MPEG-2 slots, following a significant 66 percent increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The rebound came after a 12 percent decline in revenue in 2022.

The e-auction, which ran from February 19, 2024, sold slots for the period April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. DD Free Dish boasts a reach of 43-45 million households, making it a significant platform for broadcasters.