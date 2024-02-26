comScore            

DD Free Dish auction nets close to Rs 1157 Crore from sale of 64 MPEG-2 slots

This marks the second consecutive year of revenue growth for Prasar Bharati from the sale of MPEG-2 slots.

The e-auction, which ran from February 19, 2024, sold slots for the period April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. (Image source: Moneycontrol Hindi)

Prasar Bharat successfully concluded its e-auction for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots on Monday. They sold 64 slots for a total of approximately Rs 1157 crore, marking an 8 percent increase in revenue compared to last year's auction of Rs 1071 crore.

This marks the second consecutive year of revenue growth for Prasar Bharati from the sale of MPEG-2 slots, following a significant 66 percent increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The rebound came after a 12 percent decline in revenue in 2022.

The e-auction, which ran from February 19, 2024, sold slots for the period April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. DD Free Dish boasts a reach of 43-45 million households, making it a significant platform for broadcasters.

Categorisation of TV channels included six buckets. Bucket A+(GEC-Hindi /Urdu Channels), Bucket A (Movie-Hindi / Urdu Channels), Bucket B (Music-Hindi/Urdu Channels, Sports Hindi / Urdu Channels, All Channels of Bhojpuri Language, All other remaining Genre of Hindi /Urdu), Bucket C (News and Current Affairs-Hindi/UrduChannels), Bucket D(Devotional / Spiritual / Ayush, All Genres of Marathi and Punjabi Channels and News and Current Affairs English Channels) and Bucket R1(bucket for all Channels in languages not covered above).


First Published on Feb 26, 2024 4:42 PM

