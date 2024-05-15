Legal action initiated against A.R. Rahman over alleged intellectual property infringement in 'Le Musk'

Koshayojan Services Limited and MAI Labs LLC, entities under the MAI Group, have initiated legal proceedings against A.R Rahman, along with other entities such as Positron, LLC, Intel Corporation, and The Feelies Limited who were involved in the production of the short film titled 'Le Musk'.

Le Musk purportedly incorporates elements resembling MAI Group's technology, raising significant questions about intellectual property rights and creative ownership in the entertainment industry.

Produced and directed by AR Rahman, Le Musk is a 37-minute cinematic sensory experience. The virtual reality piece is sensory experience using scents and haptics.

The MAI Group onboarded Luthra and Luthra Law Office India, to spearhead legal action against the unauthorized utilization of their sensory-driven technology which integrates all five human senses into immersive content interactions.

The entities under MAI Group plan to sue him against ‘unauthorised utilisation of their revolutionary sensory-driven technology.’