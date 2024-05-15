England and Wales Cricket Board partners with RISE Worldwide to elevate digital and virtual inventory sponsorship sales in India

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and RISE Worldwide announce their partnership for exclusive digital and virtual inventory sponsorship sales in India for select upcoming marquee series to be played in England.

The marquee series under this partnership includes:

Five ODI & three T20 matches between England and Australia in 2024

Five Test Matches between India and England in 2025

Three ODIs and Five T20s between England and India in 2026

This partnership highlights the significant potential of virtual inventory and leverages RISE’s foothold in the sports ecosystem to activate fans of English cricket in the region. It also presents limitless opportunities for brands to engage with Indian audiences on a deeper level, amplifying visibility and fostering meaningful connections.

Tony Singh, ECB’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The market in India presents huge opportunities and we are excited to explore unique digital and virtual sponsorship sales in the country with RISE. By combining our expertise, we are looking forward to unlocking innovative opportunities for brands to interact with India’s passionate cricketing fan base.”

Nikhil Bardia, Head of RISE Worldwide, said, “Given our expertise in enabling strong brand properties through impactful interventions, the growth of digital and virtual inventory is the next step to build more value. We are committed to identifying customized avenues tailored to ECB’s brand partners to engage with their target demographics in India. The association also enables us to push the boundaries of possibility, and deliver unparalleled value to fans and sponsors alike.”