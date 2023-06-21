comScore
Storyboard18 at Cannes Lions: Khurrum Malik of Integral Ad Science shares views on CTV, AI, and ad fraud

Khurrum Malik talks at length about brand safety, practical uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and Connected TV's boom.
Why Indian agencies scored a duck in Print, Radio & Audio, Outdoor Lions?

Cannes Lions 2023: FCB India wins Gold Lion in Industry Craft

"I was born in Kerala. But Cannes is my other birthplace," BBDO India's Josy Paul

India leads the list for top 5 emerging markets for Bacardi: Zeenah Vilcassim

Cannes Lions 2023: Unilever, P&G India, Mondelez India, PepsiCo shortlisted

AI AI AI: What to expect from Cannes Lions 2023

Storyboard18's The Great Indian Ad Doodle is here!

Take a trip through Indian adland with this one-of-a-kind doodle chronicling some highlights of the country's best, bravest and boldest advertising moments.

Polyamoryfication of adland: Why are brands getting together with multiple agency partners?

The trend of multiple agencies being hired by marketers can be attributed to multiple factors including customer segmentation, younger cohorts and legacy agencies falling short on the promise of integration. Specialized agencies with unique capabilities are becoming essential in helping companies connect with younger consumers across emerging platforms. The trend of multiple agencies being hired by marketers can be attributed to multiple factors including customer segmentation, declining attention spans of younger cohorts and legacy agencies still stuck in old ways of brand building.

