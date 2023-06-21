Brand Makers
Storyboard18 at Cannes Lions: Khurrum Malik of Integral Ad Science shares views on CTV, AI, and ad fraud
Khurrum Malik talks at length about brand safety, practical uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and Connected TV's boom.
