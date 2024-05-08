Hindustan Media reports 11 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 10.74 crore

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 10.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as per PTI.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 12.08 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 188.05 crore as against Rs 188.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment clocked a revenue of Rs 181.47 crore in Q4 as against Rs 186.63 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, as per the report.