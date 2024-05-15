            

      Jackie Shroff moves Delhi High Court to safeguard his name and identity

      Shroff also brought to the court’s attention, the unauthorised use of the word “Bhidu”, one that he has trademarked. Shroff’s plea states that his voice and name are being exploited for commercial gains.

      By  Storyboard18May 15, 2024 10:41 AM
      The Delhi High Court will hear the case on May 15. (Image sourced via Jackie Shroff's Instagram - @apnabhidu)

      Actor Jackie Shroff fondly known as “Apna Bhidu” has moved the Delhi High Court, requesting safeguarding of his name and other well-known nicknames like “Jackie” and “Jaggu Dada.” Shroff has also asked that the court protect his distinctive voice and mannerisms, as per reports.

      Shroff also brought to the court’s attention, the unauthorised use of the word “Bhidu”, one that he has trademarked. Reportedly, Shroff has taken action following the extensive circulation of memes that use his image without the actor’s consent.

      Shroff’s plea states that his voice and name are being exploited for commercial gains. The Delhi High Court will hear the case on May 15.

      Registering one’s name as trademark is not a new practice in the film industry. Many high profile celebrities have done the same to protect their identities.

      Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone are some celebs who have registered their names as trademarks.


