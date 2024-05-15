DoT warns against fake calls threatening disconnection of mobile numbers

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cautioned citizens against fake calls threatening disconnection of their mobile connection. The DoT had earlier issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers, starting with code like +92, impersonating government officials and duping the people.

In its press release, the advisory said that cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten or steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. "The DoT/TRAI does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and report such fraud communications at the 'Chakshu' Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal," the statement said. The DoT advised citizens to report at the cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in portal in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.