Indian influencers Niharika NM and Chef Sanjyot Keer to attend Cannes Film Festival

Chef Sanjyot Keer, known for his fusion of flavors and captivating Indian culinary creations will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Chef Keer has carved a niche for himself in the digital culinary world, garnering a massive subscriber base of 15 million across social media platforms and captivating audiences with his delectable Indian recipes. His innovative approach to food and storytelling have earned him widespread acclaim and admiration. He was recently seen cooking misal pav with the global music sensation Ed Sheeran.

Niharika NM prepares to attend the iconic film festival for the third consecutive year. Niharika has become a staple at the world-renowned festival, captivating audiences and fashion enthusiasts alike with her appearances. Having made her debut in Hollywood with her cameo in Netflix’s widely popular series Big Mouth alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Jordan Peele, Padma Lakshmi earlier this year, Niharika is set to take the global stage yet again at the Cannes Film Festival.

Having worked with the creme-de-la-creme of the Indian film industry, right from Aamir Khan to Mahesh Babu, from Yash to Priyanka Chopra, Niharika has stamped her authority through her shareable videos. Stay tuned as Niharika NM takes Cannes by storm for the third consecutive year, promising yet another unforgettable moment at the world's most prestigious Red Carpet.

Sanjyot shared, “The Cannes Film Festival is an incredible stage for cinema and culture. I am grateful to have been invited to experience this Festival in all its glory. In my 8 year journey with Your Food Lab, I have strived hard to make every food video feel like cinema in my own way of storytelling. My life-long goal is to bring a fresh perspective to traditional Indian cooking, making it accessible to audiences worldwide through my work as a culinary artist.”