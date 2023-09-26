comScore

Quantum Brief

adidas Originals teams up with Ranveer Singh; pays a tribute to Trefoil in new campaign

adidas Originals pays homage to those that have continued to transport its signifier – the Trefoil – to the forefront of culture, over and over again, with a new global brand platform: “We Gave the World an Original. You Gave Us a Thousand Back.”

By  Storyboard18Sep 26, 2023 4:41 PM
In the campaign, Ranveer Singh emphasizes the importance of staying connected to one's roots and never losing sight of where he came from, of always being an original.

adidas Originals, the sportswear brand for the streets launches a new campaign that cements the Trefoil as a cultural pioneer by teaming up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Since it was first introduced to the world over 50 years ago, the Trefoil has lived a thousand lifetimes, trading feet with everyone, from athletes to cultural pioneers.

Against the backdrop of three timeless ‘characters’ from the storied Three Stripes archive – the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Samba, each of the three main global campaign films spotlights a different silhouette, as the narratives of the Trefoil’s history are interwoven with the ways in which these styles, born in sport, have been embraced, reinterpreted, and absorbed into culture - time and time again. Featuring partners, collaborators, and friends of the brand, Singh leads the campaign narrative for India alongside global counterparts Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T to name a few.

The film opens with Singh in a reflective mood as he says, “As far back as I remember, I have always wanted to be an actor”. This sets the tone for a heartfelt exploration of his journey of becoming an actor, and how the three stripes have always been a part of this journey.

As he recollects nostalgic moments and shares his candid thoughts, he also emphasizes the importance of staying connected to one's roots and never losing sight of where he came from, of always being an original.



First Published on Sep 26, 2023 4:39 PM

