DG Group’s Chingles gum launches an AI Prankbot, Master-Lee

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a FMCG conglomerate company in India has introduced a new digital campaign for its chewing gum ‘Chingles’. The ‘Chingles Prankbot’ digital campaign is developed by Merely Digital and executed in partnership with White Rivers Media.

The #ChinglesPrankbot campaign is positioned to debut on Instagram and eventually on other social media platforms. The brand has unveiled an AI-bot designed to suggest pranks. The theme of this campaign is to revive the tradition of pranks and gags, offering people a light-hearted way to escape stress.

Master-Lee is an AI PrankBot created to suggest harmless and amusing pranks. It is designed to aid people discover joy in simple things through unique prank ideas. By leveraging machine learning, the bot comprehends users' inclinations and provides tailored prank suggestions according to their inputs. Master-Lee specialises in proposing surprising and memorable pranks, fostering laughter-filled interactions among users, their families, and friends.

Arvind Kumar, the general manager of DS Foods Limited (Confectionery) introduced the Chingles Prankbot campaign aiming to bring fun and entertainment to consumers. “Master-Lee, AI PrankBot, is a unique and exciting way for people to experience laughter and joy in their everyday lives. We believe this campaign will resonate with our existing customer base and attract new audiences seeking novel and enjoyable experiences in the digital realm”, he stated.

Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer of White Rivers Media, commended the Chingles Gum’s Master-Lee campaign for its quirky and elated character. He commented, “This serves as a perfect and fresh example of how brands can manoeuvre the power of AI to connect with their consumers and create massive buzz online,"