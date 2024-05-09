Disney and Warner Bros. to team up: Streaming bundle to challenge Netflix and Amazon

In a bid to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are joining forces. As per reports, this summer, US customers will be able to subscribe to a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max (Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service). While both ad-supported and ad-free options will be available, specific pricing details haven't been revealed yet.

“This new offering will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” BBC quoted a statement from Warner Bros Discovery’s executive JB Perrette.

Both companies will reportedly make announcements on details of the arrangement in the coming weeks.

This will not be the first time streaming platforms are coming together to bundle offerings.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney's ESPN, Fox Corp and Warner Bros Discovery had announced a new sports platform to be launched later this year.