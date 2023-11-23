comScore

Quantum Brief

magicpin's office signage reads 'Boys Played Well'

After the disappointing loss, magicpin dedicated its office signage to the Indian cricket team.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 12:13 PM
magicpin's office signage reads 'Boys Played Well'
magicpinhad promised to hoist a 200 ft India flag on its office wall at IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon if India won the World Cup.

magicpin, a savings super-app, had promised to hoist a 200 ft India flag on its office wall at IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon if India wins the World Cup. However, after the disappointing loss, the company dedicated its office signage to the Indian cricket team and changed its 50ft office signage to ‘Boys Played Well’.

Moreover, a number of users on X (formerly known as X) had posted their pledges in comments when India wins the finals.

“If India wins I'll change my DP to Ro hit Sharma for a day.

“If India wins, I’ll ask my crush out for a date.”

“If India wins I will get a tattoo dedicated to the Indian world cup win.”

“If India wins, I will stop using my phone for a month”


Tags
First Published on Nov 23, 2023 12:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise