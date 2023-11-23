magicpin's office signage reads 'Boys Played Well'

magicpin, a savings super-app, had promised to hoist a 200 ft India flag on its office wall at IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon if India wins the World Cup. However, after the disappointing loss, the company dedicated its office signage to the Indian cricket team and changed its 50ft office signage to ‘Boys Played Well’.

If India wins… 🥹

Final or no final, we go with our chin up, trying to weave the magic every time we’re in a fight 👊



More power to our boys. ❤️🙌🏻#CWC2023Final #CricketWorldCup https://t.co/lPmxF4ITqE pic.twitter.com/MPqdGVykcM — magicpin (@mymagicpin) November 22, 2023

Moreover, a number of users on X (formerly known as X) had posted their pledges in comments when India wins the finals.

“If India wins I'll change my DP to Ro hit Sharma for a day.

“If India wins, I’ll ask my crush out for a date.”

“If India wins I will get a tattoo dedicated to the Indian world cup win.”