MDH, Everest, among other spices found unfit for consumption in Rajasthan

Spice brands like MDH, Everest, Gajanand, Shyam and Sheeba Taza have been found unfit for consumption in Rajasthan after failing quality tests conducted by the Rajasthan health department as part of the state’s campaign against food adulteration.

Strong action will be taken under the Indian Food Safety and Standards Act, based on orders passed by the state’s health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. This includes immediate confiscation of the deemed unsafe spices.

Tests found that MDH’s harm masala included acetamiprid, thiamethoxam and imidacloprid. MDH’s vegetable masala and chana masala on the other hand included tricyclazole and profenofos.

Shyam’s garam masala had acetamiprid, Sheeba Taza's raita masala included thiamethoxam and acetamiprid, Everest's cumin masala had azoxystrobin and thiamethoxamand, while Gajanand’s pickle masala contained ethion.

Additionally, the health department also found that the pesticide and insecticide levels in the spices were much higher than the permissible limits, which were potentially high on the health risk scale.

Earlier, the Malaysian Health Ministry (MOH) ordered the immediate cessation of sales of two Indian spice items, Everest Fish Curry Masala and MDH Curry Powder, which are suspected of containing ethylene oxide (EtO), as per the country-based reports.