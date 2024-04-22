            

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across The Walt Disney Company, Ogilvy, BharatPe, Byju's India and others

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2024 8:44 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representative Image: Daryan Shamkhali via Unsplash)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Sukhleen Aneja

      Previous: Chief executive officer, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group

      Sukhleen Aneja will step down from her position in July. She has worked across Unilever, RB and L'Oréal.

      Venke Sharma

      Previous: Executive director - consumer strategy and innovation, The Walt Disney Company

      Present: VP - Global Head Product Strategy Insights, Sprinklr

      Venke Sharma has joined Sprinklr in a new role. He has worked across Mudra Communications, Tribal DDB India, ARC Worldwide and Leo Burnett Worldwide.

      Pranav Sabhaney

      Previous: VP - strategy, FCB Interface

      Present: VP - strategy, Ogilvy

      Ogilvy has appointed Pranav Sabhaney in a new role. He has worked across Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, Hyper Island, 72andSunny, Fisheye Creative Solutions, OgilvyOne Worldwide, Sideways Consulting and Dentsu Webchutney.'

      Dilpreeta Vasudeva

      Previous: Head of marketing, Meta

      Present: CMO, Sirrus.AI and Ziki

      Dilpreeta Vasudeva has joined as the founding CMO at Sirrus.AI and Ziki. She has worked across Radisson, Tech Mahindra, Times Internet, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Play and Reliance Industries.

      Shouvik Roy

      Previous: President, Ogilvy

      Present: Business transformation, Media.Monks

      Shouvik Roy has taken up a new role at Media.Monks. He has worked across HCL Hewlett Packard, Mudra Communications, GE Capital and GOAT Brand Labs.

      Abhijat Bharadwaj

      Previous: Chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia

      Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative

      Dentsu Creative has appointed Abhijat Bharadwaj in a new role. He has worked across Leo Burnett Delhi, McCann Erickson Delhi, Contract Advertising, Black Pencil and Star India.

      Pratheeb Ravi

      Previous: Head of creative services, Publicis Worldwide

      Present: Executive creative director, Ogilvy

      Ogilvy has appointed Pratheeb Ravi in a new role. He has worked across Interface Communications, Triton Communications, Contract Advertising and Lowe MENA.

      Leo Burnett

      The Leo Burnett Mumbai senior leadership team now comprises Abhimanyu Khedkar elevated as managing partner, Neetika Aggarwal appointed as managing partner, and Saurabh Dahiya as head of strategy.

      Agnello Dias

      Present: Co-founder, Spinach Experience Design

      Agnello Dias has joined as co-founder of Spinach Experience Design. In his previous role as creative chairman of Dentsu and co-founder of Taproot Dentsu, Dias led the agency to global recognition, ranking among the top 20 independent agencies worldwide.

      Shashwat Goswami

      Previous: CMO, FNP

      Present: CMO, Sheela Foam

      Sheela Foam has appointed Shashwat Goswami in a new role. He has worked across Infosys, PepsiCo, Blinkit and Gaana.

      Tanmay Prusty

      Previous: Vice president and head of national brands, Tata Consumer Products

      Present: Senior vice president, category head - capital foods (Chings / S&J), Tata Consumer Products. He has worked across ITC, RB, Amazon and Oyo.

      Nalin Negi

      Previous: CFO, BharatPe

      Present: CEO, BharatPe

      BharatPe has elevated Nalin Negi to a new role. He has worked across American Express India, EXL Services, GE Capital Services India and SBI Card.

      Rajeev Rakshit

      Previous: Group CEO and Managing Partner, Thinking Folks Brand Solutions

      Present: Executive director, Leo Burnett

      Leo Burnett has appointed Rajeev Rakshit in a new role. He has worked across Publicis, Everest Brand Solutions Y&R and HMV Saregama India.

      Shivani Tiwari

      Previous: Growth marketer, Flipkart

      Present: Head of Growth and Digital Marketing, AJIO

      AJIO has appointed Shivani Tiwari in a new role. She has worked across Planning Commission of India, Madison Communications, GroupM and Google.

      Snehasis Bose and Ekta Relan

      Previous: Chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Chief strategy officer, Lowe Lintas India

      Present: Group chief strategy officer and chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

      L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has elevated Snehasis Bose, its chief strategy officer (CSO), to the role of group chief strategy officer. With this, Bose will now oversee strategy across L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis India, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

      Ekta Relan takes over the reins as the new chief strategy officer (CSO) for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Together, Bose and Relan will collaborate to enhance the agency's strategic initiatives.

      Arjun Mohan

      Previous: Chief executive officer, Byju’s India

      Arjun Mohan has moved on from Byju’s India. He has worked across Rambus, HSBC Bank, Tata Services, Titan Company and upGrad.

      Anand Kumar

      Previous: Associate vice president, Essence

      Present: President, Havas Media Network

      Anand Kumar has joined Havas Media Network in a new role. He has worked across Lodestar Universal, Mudra Communications, Lintas Media Group, Mediacom, MPG, Maxus and MEC.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      First Published on Apr 22, 2024 8:44 AM

