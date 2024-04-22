CXO Moves: Exec movements across The Walt Disney Company, Ogilvy, BharatPe, Byju's India and others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Sukhleen Aneja
Previous: Chief executive officer, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group
Sukhleen Aneja will step down from her position in July. She has worked across Unilever, RB and L'Oréal.
Venke Sharma
Previous: Executive director - consumer strategy and innovation, The Walt Disney Company
Present: VP - Global Head Product Strategy Insights, Sprinklr
Venke Sharma has joined Sprinklr in a new role. He has worked across Mudra Communications, Tribal DDB India, ARC Worldwide and Leo Burnett Worldwide.
Pranav Sabhaney
Previous: VP - strategy, FCB Interface
Present: VP - strategy, Ogilvy
Ogilvy has appointed Pranav Sabhaney in a new role. He has worked across Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, Hyper Island, 72andSunny, Fisheye Creative Solutions, OgilvyOne Worldwide, Sideways Consulting and Dentsu Webchutney.'
Dilpreeta Vasudeva
Previous: Head of marketing, Meta
Present: CMO, Sirrus.AI and Ziki
Dilpreeta Vasudeva has joined as the founding CMO at Sirrus.AI and Ziki. She has worked across Radisson, Tech Mahindra, Times Internet, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Play and Reliance Industries.
Shouvik Roy
Previous: President, Ogilvy
Present: Business transformation, Media.Monks
Shouvik Roy has taken up a new role at Media.Monks. He has worked across HCL Hewlett Packard, Mudra Communications, GE Capital and GOAT Brand Labs.
Abhijat Bharadwaj
Previous: Chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia
Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative
Dentsu Creative has appointed Abhijat Bharadwaj in a new role. He has worked across Leo Burnett Delhi, McCann Erickson Delhi, Contract Advertising, Black Pencil and Star India.
Pratheeb Ravi
Previous: Head of creative services, Publicis Worldwide
Present: Executive creative director, Ogilvy
Ogilvy has appointed Pratheeb Ravi in a new role. He has worked across Interface Communications, Triton Communications, Contract Advertising and Lowe MENA.
Leo Burnett
The Leo Burnett Mumbai senior leadership team now comprises Abhimanyu Khedkar elevated as managing partner, Neetika Aggarwal appointed as managing partner, and Saurabh Dahiya as head of strategy.
Agnello Dias
Present: Co-founder, Spinach Experience Design
Agnello Dias has joined as co-founder of Spinach Experience Design. In his previous role as creative chairman of Dentsu and co-founder of Taproot Dentsu, Dias led the agency to global recognition, ranking among the top 20 independent agencies worldwide.
Shashwat Goswami
Previous: CMO, FNP
Present: CMO, Sheela Foam
Sheela Foam has appointed Shashwat Goswami in a new role. He has worked across Infosys, PepsiCo, Blinkit and Gaana.
Tanmay Prusty
Previous: Vice president and head of national brands, Tata Consumer Products
Present: Senior vice president, category head - capital foods (Chings / S&J), Tata Consumer Products. He has worked across ITC, RB, Amazon and Oyo.
Nalin Negi
Previous: CFO, BharatPe
Present: CEO, BharatPe
BharatPe has elevated Nalin Negi to a new role. He has worked across American Express India, EXL Services, GE Capital Services India and SBI Card.
Rajeev Rakshit
Previous: Group CEO and Managing Partner, Thinking Folks Brand Solutions
Present: Executive director, Leo Burnett
Leo Burnett has appointed Rajeev Rakshit in a new role. He has worked across Publicis, Everest Brand Solutions Y&R and HMV Saregama India.
Shivani Tiwari
Previous: Growth marketer, Flipkart
Present: Head of Growth and Digital Marketing, AJIO
AJIO has appointed Shivani Tiwari in a new role. She has worked across Planning Commission of India, Madison Communications, GroupM and Google.
Snehasis Bose and Ekta Relan
Previous: Chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Chief strategy officer, Lowe Lintas India
Present: Group chief strategy officer and chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has elevated Snehasis Bose, its chief strategy officer (CSO), to the role of group chief strategy officer. With this, Bose will now oversee strategy across L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis India, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
Ekta Relan takes over the reins as the new chief strategy officer (CSO) for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Together, Bose and Relan will collaborate to enhance the agency's strategic initiatives.
Arjun Mohan
Previous: Chief executive officer, Byju’s India
Arjun Mohan has moved on from Byju’s India. He has worked across Rambus, HSBC Bank, Tata Services, Titan Company and upGrad.
Anand Kumar
Previous: Associate vice president, Essence
Present: President, Havas Media Network
Anand Kumar has joined Havas Media Network in a new role. He has worked across Lodestar Universal, Mudra Communications, Lintas Media Group, Mediacom, MPG, Maxus and MEC.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy