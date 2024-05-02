            

      Colgate-Palmolive India's Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi quits

      Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi's next move is unknown.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 7:27 PM
      Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi began her career at Starcom Worldwide, and went on to work at Madison Communications.

      Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi, who led Colgate-Palmolive India as Director - Integrated Brand Experience Lead at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, has moved on from the company, Gandhi confirmed the development with Storyboard18. She stated, "The journey at Colgate-Palmolive has been nothing short of glorious." Her next move, as of now is unknown.

      In her role as the associate director & head - integrated marketing communication & e-commerce marketing, Gandhi oversaw creative, media and digital functions for the company & all its brands to develop & deploy communication/brand solutions. As part of the same role, Gandhi managed the overall planning and deployment of all advertising spend to ensure maximum effectiveness of the communication to deliver brand KPIs, in the most efficient manner.


      First Published on May 2, 2024 6:45 PM

