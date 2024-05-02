Colgate-Palmolive India's Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi quits

Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi, who led Colgate-Palmolive India as Director - Integrated Brand Experience Lead at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, has moved on from the company, Gandhi confirmed the development with Storyboard18. She stated, "The journey at Colgate-Palmolive has been nothing short of glorious." Her next move, as of now is unknown.

Gandhi began her career at Starcom Worldwide, and went on to work at Madison Communications.