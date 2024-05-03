            

      Womb Communications appoints Anurag Gupta as CEO

      Previously, he was the chief operating officer at ada, a marketing company.

      By  Storyboard18May 3, 2024 12:34 PM
      Anurag Gupta, who started his career at Ogilvy & Mather, went on to work across DDB Mudra Group, WPP and Wunderman.

      Anurag Gupta, who led ada, a marketing company as chief operating officer, has joined Womb Communications as chief executive officer.

      As the chief growth officer - Asia Pacific, Wunderman, Gupta hacked growth through setting up e-commerce practice in Asia Pacific, new business acquisition in China, India, Indonesia and worked with regional clients to expand group footprint.

      As the chief operating officer at WPP, his responsibility was to integrate more than 25 WPP agencies in the region to grow WPP’s business, provide thought leadership in creating innovative agency models, and enhance core creative product by integrating the creative, digital, insight and media agencies on WPP’s biggest brands.


      First Published on May 3, 2024 12:34 PM

