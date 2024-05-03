Unilever's Sahib Singh joins SLN Coffee as CEO

Sahib Singh, who led Unilever as a national account manager, has joined SLN Coffee as chief executive officer. In his previous role, Singh was responsible for account management and business delivery for more than 30 Modern trade customers including More retail, Vishal Mega Mart, Star Bazaar and Spencer's retail.
Singh started his career at Unilever as a business leadership trainee and held various roles in different capacities. As the head of e-commerce, Singh was responsible for setting the eCommerce channel for Unilever Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. He also worked on digital Route to Market solution for Unilever Russia.