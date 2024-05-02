Special Olympics Bharat appoints VK Mahendru as executive director

Special Olympics Bharat announces the appointment of V.K. Mahendru as executive director.

In his new role, Mahendru will oversee all aspects of the organisation and management, while also serving as a mentor. He has a B. Tech in Civil Engineering from PEC Chandigarh & subsequently acquiring a Diploma in Management. Mahendru began his career in ONGC as a Civil Engineer & held key positions such as Head, Corporate Sports, Head of Vigilance Department, Chief Corporate and Parliamentary affairs & finally as Executive Director, headed the regional office of Mumbai.

V.K. Mahendru stated, "I am delighted to be appointed as the Executive Director of Special Olympics Bharat, an organisation extremely close to my heart. I am closely attached to sports and also to our Special Olympics athletes. I look forward to putting in my efforts, work, and efficiency that would lead towards the betterment and development of our organisation and our precious athletes.”

Mahendru comes with a background of experience in Table Tennis and Badminton during college education. In his capacity as of Head, Corporate Sports Division at ONGC between 2009 and 2014, he managed 22 disciplines, recruiting and grooming sportspersons.

He has managed 400 National and international sportspersons including some cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Pankaj Advani (Billiards & Snooker) and Ashwini Ponnappa (Badminton) to name a few, with 30 sportspersons having won national awards.