Uber elevates Pradeep Parameswaran as the global head - Uber

Pradeep Parameswaran, who led Uber as regional general manager - Asia Pacific, has been promoted as global head of Uber for Business, Business Development and Fleets.

He said, "While Fleets and BD are long standing passions of mine within Uber, especially in the APAC region, I’m excited to take the Uber for Business reins from Susan Anderson, another APAC Uber alum, who is moving to another exciting new role within Uber, leading our growth thrust in Grocery."

According to him, "Uber for Business has launched strong solutions to help businesses and their employees go anywhere and get anything. In just the last year or so, the team has built products to elevate the business travel experience and invested in supporting our clients’ sustainability goals. We’ve forged deals with auto dealerships, logistics companies, airlines, healthcare orgs, and more. Today, Uber for Business works with 200,000 customers globally, including over 60% of the Fortune 500."

Parameswaran added, "I am equally excited to build Uber's capabilities to be the best platform for Fleets on Delivery and Mobility, including Autonomous Vehicles. We are the largest demand platform globally for Rides and Eats. We are keen to leverage this platform to also make Uber a strong partner for small and large fleets who can scale fast, streamline operations and be profitable with Uber's support."

He started his career at Hindustan Unilever and went on to work across A.T.Kearney Dallas, McKinsey and Company and DEN Networks.