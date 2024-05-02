            

      HUL appoints Vipul Mathur as Executive Director, Personal Care

      Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has elevated Vipul Mathur to Executive Director, Personal Care. Mathur is presently Head - Growth & Transformation for South Asia.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 5:33 PM
      Vipul Mathur joined HUL in 2003 as a management trainee after completing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta. In a career spanning over two decades, he has worked in Customer Development and Marketing, across Home Care, Personal Care and Nutrition.

      FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has appointed Vipul Mathur as Executive Director, Personal Care and as a Member of Management Committee, with effect from 1st June, 2024. He will succeed Madhusudhan Rao. Mathur is presently Head - Growth & Transformation for South Asia, Unilever.

      Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, “Vipul is an accomplished marketeer and a business leader, known for his collaborative leadership style. He has been working closely with me to shape the long-term business strategy for HUL and I am sure in his new role, he will ably steer the Personal Care business to seize growth opportunities.”

      In February, HUL announced changes and appointments in its management. Kartik Chandrasekhar, who was supposed to join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, personal care, quit Unilever. Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Director, BPC, HUL, was overseeing the business in the interim.

      Mathur's stints in the Laundry business between 2012 – 2017 and subsequently in 2020-2021 were hugely successful. He led mobile marketing and rural marketing for Wheel and played a pivotal role in launching the Cannes-winning Kan Khajura Teshan (KKT), India’s first mobile-based radio platform with branded content from 10 Unilever brands. As the Category Head, he spearheaded the portfolio transformation program and scaled up the Liquids business. As part of the Global Tea Leadership team between 2017-2020, Mathur worked with teams in Indonesia, UAE, the UK, Ireland and Australia, alongside South Asia.

      In his previous role, as Vice President for Modern Trade and eCommerce, he strengthened the company’s omnichannel strategy and drove portfolio transformation for HUL in high-growth emerging channels.


      First Published on May 2, 2024 4:11 PM

