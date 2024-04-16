Marketing solutions agency Asymmetrique appoints Arunima Singh as chief operating officer

Asymmetrique, a Mumbai-based marketing solutions agency, announced the appointment of Arunima Singh as its chief operating officer (COO).

Singh will be responsible for overseeing the Brand Experience and Communications business of Asymmetrique. She brings over 23+ years of experience in marketing and 13+ years of experience in digital and social media with brands like Pidilite, Godrej Group, Essar, Parle, HCC, Magma Fincorp, Force Motors, Kotak Mahindra, HUL, Apollo Clinics, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Tata Housing, Intel, Piramal, Kellogg's, HSBC, Colgate, Tata MD, Tata Mutual Fund, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Zydus, Viatris, Aegon Life Insurance, Google, YouTube in the past.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arunima into our team," says founder and managing director, Nitin Gupta.

He adds, "Arunima possesses a strong understanding of the advertising and media industry. She brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills in handling large clients and projects that will contribute to our future success. Arunima's proven track record brings added vigor to the company’s growth plans and adds valuable depth of experience in the delivery teams. We are confident that the team will benefit under her guidance and leadership, propelling our organization to new levels of excellence."

"I am excited to be part of Asymmetrique. I look forward to collaborating with the team and working extensively with brands and businesses across sectors. I will be working closely with the team to drive innovations and foster new collaborations that will contribute to the growth and success of the organization and help achieve our shared goals," quoted Singh.