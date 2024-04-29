Amagi appoints Richard Perkett as chief product officer

Amagi announced the appointment of Richard Perkett as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Perkett brings over 25 years of experience in product management, product marketing, engineering, and user experience (UX) to Amagi, with a proven track record of leading SaaS-centric product strategies across multiple industries.

“We are excited to welcome Richard Perkett to Amagi as our new Chief Product Officer,” said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder & CEO of Amagi. “As Amagi enters its next phase of growth — Amagi 2.0 — Richard’s strategic vision and deep product expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product offerings. His experience in building and scaling comprehensive SaaS platforms aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

As Chief Product Officer, Perkett is set to steer Amagi’s product strategy with an acute focus that is meticulously aligned with customers' goals and priorities. His role will involve not only pinpointing their unique challenges but also deeply understanding their specific needs. Richard's strategic vision and sharp insights are crucial as Amagi aims to develop targeted solutions that effectively address these challenges and aid in its customers' success. His leadership is expected to greatly enhance the company’s capacity to tailor offerings in ways that truly resonate with and benefit customers, ensuring Amagi’s products are indispensable tools for their progress.