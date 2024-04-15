Havas Media India appoints Anand Kumar as President - South

Havas Media Network India has announced the appointment of Anand Kumar as President - South, Havas Media India to spearhead the operations in the southern markets.

Kumar will be based out of Bengaluru and report to Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, and will work closely with the core leadership team of the agency.

Kumar comes with two decades of experience spanning diverse markets and agencies. In his most recent role, he spearheaded a media consultancy, catering specifically to Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) clients. Prior to this, he held a decade-old stint with GroupM at various senior roles.

Kumar’s experience comes from multiple categories and specialised media domains he has worked over the years, including FMCG (Dabur, Wrigley’s, Amway), Automobile (Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki, Yamaha, Hyundai), Lifestyle (Antonio Puig, Clarks, ITC Apparel, Flipkart Fashion, Myntra), Telecom & Durables (Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, MTS) D2C & Tech (Flipkart, PhonePe, Vedantu, Wakefit, Rapido).

Over the past several years, Havas Media India’s southern operation has had substantial growth, marked by client growth and retention such as Swiggy, and the acquisition of marquee brands including PUMA, Ola, Quickr, Joyalukkas, V-Guard, among others.

Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, said, “We are now poised to embark on our next phase of growth, as we stay committed to making a meaningful difference in the industry. Our robust operations in the south, offer immense potential for marketers and as we continue to grow our business, Anand’s rich expertise will prove to be a huge leverage for us in the region. His addition to the team aligns perfectly with our commitment to staying at the forefront of media innovation.”

Kumar said, “It is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a resurgent Havas. The remarkable growth trajectory witnessed by Havas Media Network India in recent years is truly commendable. I am particularly impressed by the agency's refusal to get complacent. Its visionary approach towards expansion, transformation, and the distinct proposition of Meaningful Brands is truly inspiring. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with a dedicated team that has earned the trust of some of the most esteemed brands in the nation and partner with some great marketing minds.”