PHOTOS: Storyboard18 Visionaries - Mumbai Chapter; Honouring top minds in marketing - Part 1

The Mumbai chapter of Storyboard18 Visionaries was an evening of celebration and comraderies, as leading marketers came together to share stories from their unwavering pursuit of building iconic and successful brands.

Industry leaders like Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite, Santosh Iyer, CEO and MD, Mercedes Benz India and Prasoon Joshi, chairman APAC, McCann Worldgroup, and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India, shared anecdotes from their journeys of building iconic brands and on marketing, leadership and focus on consumers.

Storyboard18's Mumbai Chapter Chapter of Visionaries saw the congregation of brilliant marketing minds, which echoed the success of its Delhi debut in 2023, and the Bangalore Chapter in February, 2024.

Harman Dhillon, Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever, is a true visionary. With a distinguished career at Unilever spanning global markets, she has led large businesses, crafted robust campaigns, and spearheaded the growth of various brands in HUL's iconic portfolio. Her deep understanding of consumers and the personal care and beauty categories, has resulted in several path-breaking marketing initiatives with stellar brand and business results. Harman received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from industry stalwart and Pidilite Industries Limited's managing director Bharat Puri at the Mumbai chapter.

Saloni Shah Javeri received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from industry stalwart and Pidilite Industries Limited's managing director Bharat Puri at the Mumbai chapter of hashtag#SB18Visionaries. As L'Oréal India's Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Javeri has been instrumental in powering L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to drive accelerated growth across platforms and strengthening the company’s future-ready digital capabilities.

The man who strengthened UltraTech Cement’s brand presence and made it a household name. The company's President and Head Marketing, Ajay Dang, has cemented the brand's position as a leader, through effective business and marketing strategies, and an endearing and contextual presence led by insightful communication and interesting integrations, which has helped it stand apart from the rest. Ajay's strategic thinking, strong execution focus and innovation makes him a visionary and a force to reckon with. He received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Bharat Puri, managing director of Pidilite Industries Limited, at the Mumbai chapter.

Ankit Kapoor, Head of Marketing and International Business, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, has helped build iconic brands at companies like Nestle and ITC, and now he is already propelling Parle Agro into a global beverage powerhouse. Armed with strategic vision to drive growth and revenue, Kapoor is a true marketing maven. Here he is receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from poet, lyricist, writer and advertising industry icon Prasoon Joshi at the Mumbai chapter Storyboard18 Visionaries.

Tushar Malhotra, Director - Sales & Marketing - Bisleri is seen receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from poet, lyricist, writer and advertising industry icon Prasoon Joshi at the Mumbai chapter Storyboard18 Visionaries.

Lance Bennett, VP - Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India has been instrumental in growing the Mercedes AMG business and brand in global markets. He is now helping redefine the future for the luxury German auto behemoth in India as the brand is also looking to optimise and break into the EV space in the country.

Veteran marketer and Mahindra Group's chief brand and customer officer Asha Kharga received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Pidilite Industries Limited MD Bharat Puri, at the stellar Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.