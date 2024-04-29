PHOTOS: Storyboard18 Visionaries - Mumbai Chapter: Honouring top minds in marketing - Part 2

The Mumbai chapter of Storyboard18 Visionaries was an evening of celebration and comraderies, as leading marketers came together to share stories from their unwavering pursuit of building iconic and successful brands.

Industry leaders like Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite, Santosh Iyer, CEO and MD, Mercedes Benz India and Prasoon Joshi, chairman APAC, McCann Worldgroup, and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India, shared anecdotes from their journeys of building iconic brands and on marketing, leadership and focus on consumers.

Storyboard18's Mumbai Chapter Chapter of Visionaries saw the congregation of brilliant marketing minds, which echoed the success of its Delhi debut in 2023, and the Bangalore Chapter in February, 2024.

Procter & Gamble India's Chief Marketing Officer, Mukta Maheshwari is a celebrated marketer with strong roots in the FMCG space. Her business acumen and consumer insights-driven approach have fueled growth for the CPG behemoth's iconic brands in global markets including India. A marketing maestro powered by purpose, Maheshwari received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Salesforce Digital's country VP Nishant Kalra, Integral Ad Science's country manager Saurabh Khattar and Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, at the Mumbai Chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

Director and CMO of Amazon Pay, Anuradha Aggarwal's leadership has enabled robust growth and heightened interactive and engaging user experiences for the brand. Bringing her incredible experience as a veteran marketer, she is reshaping the market dynamics for Amazon Pay, fostering growth and innovation. Aggarwal received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from auto major Mercedes-Benz India's CEO Santosh Iyer at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

Nitin Saini, VP - Marketing (CMO), Mondelēz International, has been instrumental in achieving stellar growth for the company's iconic brands in India and in global markets. His unwavering commitment to excellence and a customer-centric ethos makes him a visionary shaping the brand’s marketing and business. Saini received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO Santosh Iyer at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa is a veteran marketer who has constantly pushed the envelope in brand marketing. Her vision in driving overall marketing strategy and execution including consumer, retail, and digital marketing initiatives for India and the emerging markets of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Maldives has propelled VISA to greater heights. Here she is receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO Santosh Iyer at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

A CMO of Pidilite Industries Limited - the maker of brand Fevicol, Manish Dubey has taken the brand newer heights. Through ingenious marketing efforts, memorable marketing campaigns and a deep connection with consumers, Dubey has throughout his career built impactful initiatives driving brands forward. Here he is receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO Santosh Iyer at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

Mayank Shah, Vice President at Parle Products is seen receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO Santosh Iyer at the Mumbai chapter of Storyboard18 Visionaries.

Amrit Raj, Director - Marketing, Corporate Affairs & Communication at Zetwerk is seen receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from poet, lyricist, writer and advertising industry icon Prasoon Joshi, at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

Arpan Biswas, CMO, Reliance Ajio has helped establish the brand as a disruptor and a leader in a competitive and complex industry. Through strategic partnerships with leading properties and content creators, impactful contextual campaigns and innovative launches, Biswas has enabled Ajio to stay ahead of the curve, enabling brand differentiation and customer loyalty. Here he is receiving the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from auto major Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO Santosh Iyer at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.

A key figure in Spotify India's launch team, Neha Ahuja has built the brand from ground-up in one of the world's most competitive markets. She has made a significant mark in the industry with her groundbreaking strategies that have led Spotify to unparalleled heights. Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India, received the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition from Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO, Santosh Iyer, at the Mumbai chapter of hashtag#SB18Visionaries.

Gaurav Ramdev, CMO, Protean eGov Technologies has been instrumental in driving growth for the company that recently listed. Under his leadership, the brand launched its first-ever brand campaign, has already won many accolades and built a strong loyal community. Here he is receiving the recognition from Salesforce Digital's country VP Nishant Kalra, Saurabh Khattar, country manager, Integral Ad Science and Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, at the Mumbai chapter of #SB18Visionaries.