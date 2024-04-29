Whisper Media appoints Nidhee Kekre to its advisory board

Tech driven media company – Whisper Media has announced the appointment of Nidhee Kekre to its advisory board. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in Business Strategy & Development, notably within the FMCG and BFSI industries, Kekre's strategic insights and industry expertise will significantly enhance Whisper Media's growth trajectory and strategic vision.

Kekre joins Whisper Media following a successful tenure as the WPP Client Lead for Unilever, South Asia. Having managed diverse client portfolios across sectors such as FMCG, BFSI, Telecom and Consumer Goods. Kekre's strategic acumen is poised to play a pivotal role in steering Whisper Media towards new avenues of growth and innovation.

“We are delighted to have Nidhee on our advisory board. Her proven track record in driving business strategies and nurturing client relationships aligns perfectly with our vision of being a valuable client partner. We look forward to leveraging her insights to drive transformative initiatives and enhance our offerings in the FMCG sector. Nidhee’s extensive experience in business strategy, coupled with a deep understanding of consumer dynamics, makes her a valuable addition to Whisper Media's advisory board,” says LS Krishnan, CEO & Director, Whisper Media.

Before her tenure at WPP, Kekre held key roles with renowned brands including Kantar, JetAir, Essar Aegis and Godrej, where she earned accolades for her innovative strategies and business transformation initiatives.