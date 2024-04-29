CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Bajaj Auto, Swiggy, GroupM and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

BP Biddappa and Anuradha Razdan

BP Biddappa will join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, human resources and chief people, transformation and sustainability officer for South Asia.

Biddappa will also join the HUL Board as a whole time director, subject to shareholder approval.

Anuradha Razdan, currently executive director, human resources, HUL and chief HR officer, South Asia will be appointed to a global role as chief reward & organisation development officer for Unilever.

Arjun Jetly, Neharika Awal, Ajitesh Verma, and Monish Gupta

Havas Worldwide India, the creative agency of Havas India, has strengthened its creative team with the appointment of Arjun Jetly, Neharika Awal, Ajitesh Verma, and Monish Gupta as executive creative directors.

His second stint with Havas Worldwide India, Jetly was the brain behind some of Durex’s most-loved campaigns including Mutual Climax and Invisible. He joins the agency from Cheil India, and has also worked in agencies like The Glitch.

Awal has joined Havas Worldwide India following an 8-year stint in Dentsu. Before Dentsu, she worked at Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy and DDB Mudra.

Verma has worked with erstwhile Wunderman Thompson, BBDO India, McCann Worldwide and Leo Burnett before joining Havas Worldwide India.

Gupta who joins Havas Worldwide India from Leo Burnett has also worked at Dentsu, Lowe Lintas, erstwhile J Walter Thompson and Cheil.

Abraham Joseph and Ramtilak Ananthan

Bajaj Auto has appointed Abraham Joseph as managing director of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Chetak Technology. Ramtilak Ananthan will take up the position of chief technology officer at Bajaj Auto.

Joseph, who has 35 years of experience, under his leadership, the company will pivot to become a high-tech organisation focused on developing core competencies across the spectrum of cutting-edge automotive technologies, stated a media report.

Ananthan comes with an experience of more than 30 years at Bajaj Auto. In 2013, he was elevated to the position of vice president – R&D.

Pooja Asar

Previous: Vice president - marketing, Paytm

Present: Head of marketing, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Pooja Asar has joined Tata Passenger Electric Mobility in a new role. She has worked across Kotak Mahindra Bank and Unilever.

Sameeksha Uniyal

Previous: Marketing controller, Bacardi

Present: Regional head of brand, Bacardi

Bacardi has elevated Sameeksha Uniyal to a newer role. She has worked across Big River Radio, Sony Entertainment Television, Maxus and Viacom18.

Prateek Agrawal, Akhil Chaturvedi and Niket Shah

The company has announced the elevation of Prateek Agrawal as MD & CEO of MOAMC. Agrawal joined MOAMC in October, 2022. Akhil Chaturvedi, currently Chief Business Officer of MOAMC, is now elevated to the position of Executive Director. Niket Shah, MF - Fund Manager of designated schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, has been elevated to the position of Chief Investment Officer.

Saurabh Kundra

Previous: Associate director, AGL - Hakuhodo

Present: Business director - investment, Omnicom Media Group

Saurabh Kundra has joined in a new role. He has worked across Businessworld, sharekhan, and Ogilvy & Mather.

Pratip Mazumder

Previous: General Manager - Strategic Partnerships, India, Swiggy

Present: Country manager, inDrive

inDrive has appointed Pratip Mazumder in a new role. He has worked across Erudite, Analytics Quotient, Savaari Car Rentals, Practo, Uber and Aegon Life.

Vishal Sharma

Previous: Senior investment director, GroupM

Present: Deputy vice president (DVP) of media buying and trading, LS Digital

LS Digital has appointed Vishal Sharma in a new role. He has worked across HSBC, Netcore Solutions and Logicserve Digital.

Divya Karani

Previous: CEO, Dentsu Media

Present: Chairperson and ED, Kulfi Collective

Kulfi Collective, a creative network has announced the appointment of Divya Karani in a new role. Most recently, Karani was the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, where she led the agency for over 12 years.

Harish Chouhan, Pratish and Ankita Phanse

Onetab, the Generative AI SaaS startup has appointed three new senior members to strengthen its India operations. Harish Chouhan joins as senior team lead, Pratish Gopinath comes on board as vice president – corporate development and Ankita Phanse joins as head human resources – strategy & planning of Onetab starting this financial year.