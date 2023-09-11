Media veteran Raj Nayak joins YAAP's advisory board

YAAP, a specialized content and influencer marketing company, has added Raj Nayak to its advisory board. Nayak, the former chief operating officer of Viacom18, will play a pivotal role in guiding YAAP's strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions.

Nayak's career spans over three decades, during which he has founded and held leadership positions at some of the world's largest media and entertainment companies, including Star TV and NDTV. Following his tenure at Viacom18, Nayak ventured into a new domain with House of Cheer, a full-service happiness and technology hub specializing in creation, curation, and consultancy, where he serves as the managing director.

Commenting on the development, Atul Hegde, founder of YAAP, said, "It's an absolute pleasure to have Raj Nayak join YAAP's advisory board. Raj's rich legacy and extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry will be instrumental in driving YAAP's strategic growth and expansion plans in the coming months. His addition to the board aligns perfectly with our ongoing expansion across regions, key leadership appointments, and our relentless pursuit of product and service excellence."

Nayak said, "Embodying its philosophy of 'Built For Now,' YAAP has successfully harnessed content, data, and technology to deliver immense value to its clients, establishing itself as a dominant player in the industry. YAAP's promising roadmap for growth and expansion in the coming years, driven by innovation and strategic expansion into new markets, resonates with my business philosophy. It presents us with an exciting opportunity to break new ground together."