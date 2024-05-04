Paytm's president and COO Bhavesh Gupta steps down

Bhavesh Gupta, who served as the president and COO of Paytm, fintech firm of One97 Communications, has reportedly stepped down from his position. Gupta cited the reason to be personal.
As per Paytm's stock exchange filing, Gupta's resignation, which will be effective from May 31, 2024, will continue as an advisor in the CEO office, post May 31 or after his resignation is accepted.
Gupta started his career at Apple finance and went on to work across Transamerica Apple distribution finance, ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank.
As the general manager and head - business banking at ICICI Bank, he was responsible for pan India product and business management of current accounts new acquisiton and existing book, transaction banking of current accounts, international trade business for MSME customers, business lending solutions like cash credit, overdraft, LC, Bank Guarantees etc for MSME customers and retail forex solutions.
Read More: Paytm brand value deeply eroded, faces painful road ahead to regain trust, say brand experts