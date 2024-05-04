Games24x7 elevates Tridib Mukherjee as Chief Data Science & AI Officer

Games24x7 announced the elevation of Tridib Mukherjee to the position of Chief Data Science & AI Officer. In his new role, Tridib will continue to drive Games24x7's data-centric approach, leveraging his extensive expertise in data science and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and enhance user experiences.

Having served as the Vice President of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Games24x7 for over six years, Tridib played a pivotal role in implementing cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven solutions that propelled Games24x7 to the forefront of the online gaming industry. Tridib will continue to spearhead data science & AI teams and enable product teams to create personalized and engaging experiences for players.

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavin Pandya, Co-CEO and Co-founder, Games24x7 said, “Our scientific approach to running business really goes all the way back to our inception and has been the primary force behind our success. We are delighted to announce Tridib's promotion to Chief Data Science & AI Officer. With his expertise and the exceptional talent of our AI and data science team, which has grown significantly over the past five years, we've continuously raised the bar when it comes to offering personalised gameplay experiences including responsible gaming. We are confident that the organization will continue this tradition of innovation under his leadership, and we wish him the very best as he spearheads our data-driven journey to new heights.”

Tridib Mukherjee, now the Chief Data Science & AI Officer, Games24x7 said, “At Games24x7, we have always worked for the players and our operating ethos of 'Science of Gaming' has been the guiding principle behind every decision we make. Over the past six years, I've had the privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented team dedicated to advancing the frontiers of gaming through the lens of data science. And I look forward to many more years of collaboration and innovation as we continue our mission of leveraging technology to create even more engaging and enjoyable gaming experiences for our users.”