Omnicom Media Group appoints Saurabh Kundra as business director - investment

      Prior to this, Saurabh Kundra led AGL - Hakuhodo as associate director.

      Apr 25, 2024
      Saurabh Kundra, who led AGL - Hakuhodo as associate director, has been appointed by Omnicom Media Group as business director - investment.

      Kundra started his career Businessworld and went on to work across sharekhan, Ogilvy & Mather and Essence.

      As the associate of operations and analytics at O&M, Kundra led ad trafficking and QA digital campaigns for clients in different European countries (ES/FR/DE and UK). He created reports to monitor campaign delivery and to communicate relevant metrics to account management team. He worked collaboratively with account managers to recommend campaign modifications and leveraging understanding of advertiser and product performance. He created and managed campaigns on various tools like DCM, Sizmek, Adform, Tradedoubler, AWIN & GTM.


