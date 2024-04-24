            

      Swiggy's Pratip Mazumder joins inDrive as country manager - India

      Previously, Pratip Mazumder led Swiggy as general manager - strategic partnerships.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2024 11:50 AM
      Pratip Mazumder started his career at Erudite and went on to work across Analytics Quotient, Savaari Car Rentals, Practo, Uber and Aegon Life. (Image source: Media Infoline)

      Pratip Mazumder, who led Swiggy as general manager - strategic partnerships, India, has joined inDrive as country manager - India.

      Mazumder started his career at Erudite and went on to work across Analytics Quotient, Savaari Car Rentals, Practo, Uber and Aegon Life.

      As the head of revenue and partnerships - West and East, India and South Asia, at Uber, Mazumder was responsible for adding/growing revenue streams for Uber which simultaneously increase and impact Driver Earnings. He led the digital division for India SA. He conceptualised and built a complete new product line for Uber Media (Digital OOH)


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 24, 2024 11:50 AM

