Swiggy's Pratip Mazumder joins inDrive as country manager - India

Pratip Mazumder, who led Swiggy as general manager - strategic partnerships, India, has joined inDrive as country manager - India.
Mazumder started his career at Erudite and went on to work across Analytics Quotient, Savaari Car Rentals, Practo, Uber and Aegon Life.
As the head of revenue and partnerships - West and East, India and South Asia, at Uber, Mazumder was responsible for adding/growing revenue streams for Uber which simultaneously increase and impact Driver Earnings. He led the digital division for India SA. He conceptualised and built a complete new product line for Uber Media (Digital OOH)