comScore            

      Quantum Brief

      NCLAT to rule on Zee-Sony merger challenges on April 15

      On August 10, the Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the merger between ZEEL and Sony which eventually got called off in January 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 4:51 PM
      NCLAT to rule on Zee-Sony merger challenges on April 15
      On January 22, Sony terminated the proposed $10 billion merger with Zee first announced in December 2021 (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is scheduled to issue an order on April 15th, 2024 determining whether to proceed with the hearings on legal challenges against the Zee-Sony merger, even though the merger itself has been called off.

      IDBI Bank and Axis Bank requested NCLAT to postpone the case until the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reaches a decision on Zee's request to enforce the merger. Zee, on the other hand, argued that NCLT's ongoing proceedings are irrelevant to the current case and urged NCLAT to continue the hearing.

      IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Axis Trusteeship challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order from August 10, 2023 granting a legal sanction to the merger.

      On December 15, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) declined to provide a stay on the merger between media giants Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony.

      On January 22, Sony terminated the proposed $10 billion merger with Zee first announced in December 2021, citing Zee's failure to fulfil certain financial terms outlined in the deal and provide a viable plan to rectify the situation.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 4:51 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      ZEE’s Punit Misra quits; second big head rolls after Rahul Johri

      ZEE’s Punit Misra quits; second big head rolls after Rahul Johri

      Quantum Brief

      TRAI seeks public input on auctioning new spectrum bands for mobile services

      TRAI seeks public input on auctioning new spectrum bands for mobile services

      Quantum Brief

      Centre Court Capital announces Rs350 crore sports tech and gaming VC fund in India

      Centre Court Capital announces Rs350 crore sports tech and gaming VC fund in India

      Quantum Brief

      Maruti Suzuki crosses 30 million production milestone, fastest among Suzuki's facilities

      Maruti Suzuki crosses 30 million production milestone, fastest among Suzuki's facilities

      Quantum Brief

      Bob Iger wins shareholder vote, but Disney's future still uncertain: Successor search and box office woes linger

      Bob Iger wins shareholder vote, but Disney's future still uncertain: Successor search and box office woes linger

      Quantum Brief

      Delhi HC slaps Google with Rs 1 lakh fine. Find out why

      Delhi HC slaps Google with Rs 1 lakh fine. Find out why

      Quantum Brief

      IPL 17 kicks off with 4 percent surge in TV ad volume over first 7 matches

      IPL 17 kicks off with 4 percent surge in TV ad volume over first 7 matches